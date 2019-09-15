Australian man dies after attack by a swooping magpie

(CNN) A cyclist died in Australia on Sunday after being startled by a swooping magpie, a native Australian bird that gets aggressive in the spring around breeding season.

The 76-year-old man was riding his bike in Nicholson Park in Wollongong, south of Sydney, when he veered off the path to avoid a swooping magpie, according to Wollongong Police

He then crashed into a fence post, was thrown to the ground, and suffered serious head injuries. The man was airlifted to Sydney's St. George Hospital and died that evening, police said.

Magpie swooping season occurs each year across the country in September and October, during Australia's springtime. This year, the season started early after a warm winter, according to CNN affiliate Seven News

The territorial birds begin breeding in August and often swoop to protect their young from perceived threats.

