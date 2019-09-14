Two transgender women were killed in a week. 18 transgender people have been killed this year

(CNN) Bee Love Slater is the 18th known transgender person to be killed this year, the Human Rights Campaign said.

The 23-year-old woman was found in a burned car this month in Clewiston, Florida, CNN affiliate WBBH reported.

"She was a people person," Desmond Vereen, who organized a vigil after Slater's death, told the affiliate. "She loved to be around people and meeting new people too because of her new lifestyle that she transitioned to."

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office said it is still looking for a motive. It told CNN affiliate WZVN it had to use dental records to identify the body because it had been burned so badly when she was killed on September 4.

"We can't say it's a hate crime yet because we don't know what the motive was. A hate crime is a little more than that. It's an enhancement charge," Hendry County Sheriff's Office Capt. Susan Harrelle told WZVN.