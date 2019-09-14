2 people were injured when a fight between parents led to a shooting at a youth football game in Texas

(CNN) A woman and a girl were injured in a shooting at a youth football game in Fort Worth, Texas, a police spokesman said.

A group of parents had been arguing Saturday at the game near Eastern Hills Elementary School when the son of one of the parents arrived with a handgun and opened fire, said Jimmy Pollozani, a public information officer for the Fort Worth Police Department. Police didn't say if that son was one of the football players.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound in the leg and the girl was grazed in the back by a bullet, Pollozani said.

They were taken to a local hospital and their injuries appear non-life threatening, he added.

Police were searching for the suspect Saturday afternoon.