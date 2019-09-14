10-year-old Texas girl contracts brain-eating amoeba while swimming

"She was incoherent, unresponsive and was quickly swept up and taken to the ER," the family wrote on the girl's Facebook page.

"It's every parent's worst nightmare," the girl's aunt, Crystal Warren, told KWTX Friday. "For this to happen to her when there were so many other people in the same waters on the same days we just don't understand why it was her."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the amoeba is a single-cell living organism commonly found in warm freshwater like lakes and rivers. The amoeba enters the body through the nose, travels to the brain and destroys brain tissue, according to the CDC.

Between 2009 and 2018, the CDC says only 34 cases of the Naegleria fowleri infection were reported in the US. Only four people out of the 145 known cases survived between 1962 and 2018.

Warren told KWTX she's hopeful her niece "will be number five to survive."