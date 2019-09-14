An Ohio gamer is sent to prison over a 'swatting' call that killed a man

(CNN) An Ohio video gamer who played a role in a hoax phone call that led police to kill a man in Kansas was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison, authorities said.

Casey S. Viner, 19, was one of three defendants in a case of "swatting" -- making a false report to send police somewhere -- that led Wichita police to erroneously shoot and kill 28-year-old Andrew Finch at his front door in December 2017.

Authorities said Viner asked one of the co-defendants to make the call because of an argument over an online video game -- an argument that turned out not even to have involved Finch.

Viner, of a Cincinnati suburb, was sentenced in federal court in Wichita after pleading guilty to one count each of conspiracy and obstructing justice, the US attorney's office for Kansas said.

"Swatting is not a prank, and it is no way to resolve disputes among gamers," US Attorney Stephen McAllister said . "Once again, I call upon gamers to self-police their community to ensure that the practice of swatting is ended once and for all."

