(CNN) A 3-year-old girl lit up her Wisconsin community after she donated hundreds of dollars to her local police department's K9 division, all through the power of lemonade.

It started out as just a way to keep a little girl busy. Molly Stephens was hosting a three-day yard sale at her home in Germantown, and needed an activity to keep her daughter, Lainie, occupied during the day.

She came up with the idea of a lemonade stand, thinking it would be a good learning opportunity and a chance to donate to the Germantown Police Department's K9 Unit, which is completely community funded.

Stephens expected Lanie to make $40 max by the end of the three days. But when Germantown Police Chief Peter Hoell stopped by and posted a photo of Lainie and the stand on the department's Facebook page, it got much bigger.

Lainie and her lemonade ended up making over $700. By the end of the weekend, people were coming from across town to try Lainie's lemonade, with some donating upwards of $50 to the cause.

Read More