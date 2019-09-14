Breaking News

NBA star Klay Thompson, whose family is from the Bahamas, is raising money for hurricane relief in the islands

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 3:45 PM ET, Sat September 14, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Klay Thompson is raising money for the Bahamas, following devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.
Klay Thompson is raising money for the Bahamas, following devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

(CNN)NBA star Klay Thompson has been visiting his family in the Bahamas since he was a kid. Now, in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, he's giving back.

Thompson is raising money for relief efforts in the island nation, he announced in an Instagram post Friday. Dorian devastated the northern islands -- killing over 40 people and leaving over a thousand more missing.
In the post, he said 100% of the proceeds from his second annual Thompson Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament, scheduled for September 19 and 20, will go toward relief efforts throughout the Bahamas.
But the Golden State Warriors' guard isn't stopping there. He said the foundation would match all the money raised.
    "We will be focused on not only the short-term, but also the long-term relief, while working with local personnel to provide impactful support to the area and people in need," he said.
    View this post on Instagram

    These past few weeks have been so unimaginably hard for Bahamians, especially on the islands of Abaco and Freeport. People have lost everything- loved ones, family, possessions, homes. Whatever you cherish it's gone for these communities. This is far from a quick fix, it will take years and years of rebuilding. The @thompsonfamilyfoundation will do everything in its power to help with relief efforts right now and for many years to come. All contributions no matter how big or small will go long way and are greatly appreciated. Secondly, shame on our current administration for not welcoming our Bahamian neighbors in their greatest time of need. I've been so lucky to visit my family in Nassau since childhood, and in those times I've seen countless Americans use the Bahamian islands as their playground for letting loose and vacationing. And now we turn our back on the people who welcomed us with open arms, when they've lost everything !? There's no excuse for this... and if you have one your a real piece of 💩 Bahamians will persevere, but help along the way is greatly appreciated. Thank you ❤️ 🇧🇸

    A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson) on

    Read More
    In a caption following the announcement, Thompson called the last few weeks "unimaginably hard" for Bahamians.
    "People have lost everything -- loved ones, family, possessions, homes," he wrote. "Whatever you cherish it's gone for these communities. This is far from a quick fix, it will take years and years of rebuilding."
    Thompson, 29, whose father is Bahamian, said he's been lucky to be able to visit his family in Nassau since he was a child. He slammed the Trump administration for not allowing temporary protected status to those affected by Dorian.
      "I've seen countless Americans use the Bahamian islands as their playground for letting loose and vacationing. And now we turn our back on the people who welcomed us with open arms, when they've lost everything !? There's no excuse for this," he wrote.
      The Thompson Family Foundation was created in 2018 by Klay and the rest of the members of the his immediate family, who are all listed as co-founders.