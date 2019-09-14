(CNN) NBA star Klay Thompson has been visiting his family in the Bahamas since he was a kid. Now, in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, he's giving back.

In the post, he said 100% of the proceeds from his second annual Thompson Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament , scheduled for September 19 and 20, will go toward relief efforts throughout the Bahamas.

But the Golden State Warriors' guard isn't stopping there. He said the foundation would match all the money raised.

"We will be focused on not only the short-term, but also the long-term relief, while working with local personnel to provide impactful support to the area and people in need," he said.

