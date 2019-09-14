A former NFL player is accused of destroying his business to make it look like a hate crime burglary

(CNN) A former NFL player is facing criminal charges after he allegedly destroyed his business near Atlanta to make it look like a hate crime burglary, police said.

Edawn Louis Coughman, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with false report of a crime, insurance fraud and concealing a license plate, police said in a statement.

Coughman spent four seasons in the NFL. He played for several teams, including the Washington Redskins, the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals, CNN affiliate WSB reported.

Officers first responded to the scene after a caller reported that someone inside Create & Bake Pizza and Coughman's Creamery was damaging the business. The witness also reported the suspect was driving a black car without a license plate.

Authorities confronted Coughman, the owner of the business, after they saw him driving the described vehicle nearby, police said. They noticed "several televisions in the bed of the truck and inside the cab," some of which were "still attached to the brackets with damaged drywall," police said.

