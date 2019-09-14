Eddie Money was a police trainee in the NYPD before he became a singer

(CNN) Eddie Money made it as a singer, but he never officially made it as a cop.

Money died on Friday at the age of 70 following complications from esophageal cancer, his family said in a statement. His official website says he followed in his father's footsteps by joining the NYPD after high school, before leaving after two years to move to California and pursue his music career.

The NYPD clarified to CNN on Saturday that Money served as a trainee, but never officially became an officer.

"Eddie Money served in the capacity of a police trainee," according to Sgt. Mary Frances O'Donnell. "He was never appointed to the rank of police officer. The NYPD offers their condolences to his family."

Money spoke about his career in the NYPD in interviews, but also said he never got through training.

Read More