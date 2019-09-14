Even by Cam Newton's standards, his most recent post-game outfit was a head-turner

(CNN) Most of the NFL's Week 2 games won't be played until Sunday, but it's a good bet Cam Newton has already worn the most talked-about outfit of the week.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback stepped into Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte ahead of his Thursday night home game in a silky blue suit, gold shoes and a colorful headscarf -- and wore the same after the Panthers' 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Newton has long sported an inventive style. But this one especially seemed to bring out the jokes online.

It was mostly about the scarf, really.

"Why is Cam Newton going full Thelma and Louise?" Twitter user @Kingswitz88 wrote.