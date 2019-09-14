California Senate floor is evacuated after a protester dumps apparent blood on lawmakers

(CNN) California lawmakers were evacuated Friday after a woman tossed a feminine hygiene product containing what appeared to be blood onto the Senate floor.

The woman threw the object from the Senate gallery, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident. It said the liquid landed on several Senate members.

"The California state Senate, it's a crime scene," Sen. Richard Pan's office said.

When the woman walked out into the hallway, she was arrested on charges including assault, vandalism and interfering with the use of state property.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills -- SB 276 and a companion bill SB 714 -- limiting medical exemptions for vaccines. Anti-vaccination activists have been protesting at the capitol for the past two weeks.

