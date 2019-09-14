A boy's condition quickly worsened, as his family desperately sought a donor. Then a transplant nurse stepped forward

(CNN) As a nurse in the transplant intensive care unit at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Cami Loritz is used to treating patients, not being one herself.

But when she learned that she was a match for a young boy with irreversible liver failure, she made the decision to turn the tables on herself as a caregiver and become a patient.

Brayden Auten, 8, was at elementary school in Wrightstown, Wisconsin, on April 25 when he came home with a stomach ache and diarrhea. His parents, James and Ruth Auten, noticed a yellow tint in his eyes the next day, and they decided to take him to a primary care clinic.

Soon after, Auten was admitted to the Children's Hospital in Milwaukee, where doctors discovered a mysterious virus that was attacking his liver. Even now, doctors are unable to pinpoint how he got it or what the mysterious virus was, and James says that they "most likely never will."