76 anti-ICE protesters arrested during New York sit-in

(CNN) Seventy-six protesters were arrested Saturday afternoon for blocking traffic in Manhattan, a New York Police Department spokesman said.

The demonstrators staged a sit-in at the Microsoft store on Fifth Avenue to demand the tech company stop allowing the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to use their technology, according to a press release from the "Close the Camps NYC" coalition that organized the protest.

The NYPD spokesman said 50 women and 26 men were arrested.

Last month, 100 people were arrested when the same coalition held a protest against ICE on Manhattan's West Side Highway, temporarily closing all lanes of traffic.

CNN has reached out to Microsoft for comment.