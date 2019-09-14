Tyson Fury defeats unbeaten Otto Wallin in Las Vegas

(CNN) Tyson Fury took down the undefeated Otto Wallin in their heavyweight boxing fight Saturday night.

Fury won the 12-round bout in a unanimous decision, despite suffering a serious cut above his eye early in the fight. With the victory, Fury improves to 29-0-1, including 20 wins by knockout.

"It was a great fight ... For a majority of the fight I couldn't see out of my left eye," Fury said.

Wallin, the 6-foot-5, 236-pound Swede, entered the fight with a 20-0 record -- with 13 knockouts -- after an amateur career where he was 34-12 and twice lost to Anthony Joshua , a future heavyweight champ.

"I did everything I could. I tried my best. Tyson is a great champion," Wallin said.