Tyson Fury defeats unbeaten Otto Wallin in Las Vegas

By Steve Almasy and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 2:21 AM ET, Sun September 15, 2019

Tyson Fury wore a luchador, or Mexican professional wrestler, mask to the Thursday weigh-in with Otto Wallin.
(CNN)Tyson Fury took down the undefeated Otto Wallin in their heavyweight boxing fight Saturday night.

Fury won the 12-round bout in a unanimous decision, despite suffering a serious cut above his eye early in the fight. With the victory, Fury improves to 29-0-1, including 20 wins by knockout.
"It was a great fight ... For a majority of the fight I couldn't see out of my left eye," Fury said.
Wallin, the 6-foot-5, 236-pound Swede, entered the fight with a 20-0 record -- with 13 knockouts -- after an amateur career where he was 34-12 and twice lost to Anthony Joshua, a future heavyweight champ.
    "I did everything I could. I tried my best. Tyson is a great champion," Wallin said.
      Fury, from the United Kingdom, is considered the lineal heavyweight champion after beating undisputed champion Wladimir Klitchko in 2015.
      After tonight's victory, the 6-foot-9 Fury called out WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, whom he wants to challenge in a rematch with next year.

      CNN's Homero De La Fuente contributed to this report.