Tyson Fury takes on unbeaten Otto Wallin in Las Vegas

(CNN) Otto Wallin will come into the ring Saturday night undefeated but a huge underdog to Tyson Fury in their heavyweight boxing fight.

"Otto Wallin is a tall blonde, just the way I like them. We'll see what he brings on Saturday," Fury told reporters.

The fight is the ninth on the card and should begin between 11 p.m. ET and midnight. ESPN+ is broadcasting the fight and the undercard, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

Fury, who is 6-foot-9, weighed in at a little more than 254 pounds. He has won 28 fights, 20 by knockout.

Wallin was 236 pounds.

"I've dreamed of a fight like this since I was a kid," Wallin said Tuesday. "Sweden's last heavyweight champion was Ingemar Johansson, and that was 60 years ago. So to make that type of history would be extra special."