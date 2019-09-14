Tyson Fury takes on unbeaten Otto Wallin in Las Vegas

(CNN)Otto Wallin will come into the ring Saturday night undefeated but a huge underdog to Tyson Fury in their heavyweight boxing fight.
The 6-foot-5 Swede is 20-0 with 13 knockouts after an amateur career where he was 34-12 and twice lost to Anthony Joshua, a future heavyweight champ.
Fury, from the United Kingdom, wasn't overlooking his opponent this week despite many questions about a rematch with World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder next year.
But Fury, considered the lineal heavyweight champion after beating undisputed champion Wladimir Klitchko in 2015, was his usual jovial self Tuesday.
"Otto Wallin is a tall blonde, just the way I like them. We'll see what he brings on Saturday," Fury told reporters.
The fight is the ninth on the card and should begin between 11 p.m. ET and midnight. ESPN+ is broadcasting the fight and the undercard, which begins at 7:30 p.m.
Fury, who is 6-foot-9, weighed in at a little more than 254 pounds. He has won 28 fights, 20 by knockout.
Wallin was 236 pounds.
"I've dreamed of a fight like this since I was a kid," Wallin said Tuesday. "Sweden's last heavyweight champion was Ingemar Johansson, and that was 60 years ago. So to make that type of history would be extra special."