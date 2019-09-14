Don't kiss your chickens, the CDC says. Please don't

(CNN) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would like for everyone to please refrain from kissing their chickens. And from snuggling them. And from eating with them. And from inviting them in their homes.

As a matter of fact, it's probably a good idea for people to just give their chickens some space.

The CDC and health officials have been investigating several multi-state outbreaks of Salmonella linked to contact with backyard poultry -- meaning chicks, ducklings and the like.

The organization issued an update to its investigation on August 30, and cautioned all chicken keepers to wash their hands with soap and water after touching poultry or anything where such animals roam.

The CDC reports that as of August 23, there have been more than 1,000 cases of Salmonella from the outbreak across 49 states. Two people have died from the infection, and 175 people have been hospitalized.

