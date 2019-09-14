Norwich stuns defending Premier League champion Manchester City

(CNN) Defending Premier League champion Manchester City was stunned by newly-promoted Norwich, losing 3-2 on a thrilling evening at Carrow Road that the 27,000 spectators in attendance will likely never forget.

Two goals in 10 first-half minutes from Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell gave Norwich a healthy lead inside half an hour, before Sergio Aguero scored just before half time to give the visitor hope.

However, that hope was soon extinguished thanks a defensive howler from Nicolas Otamendi, who dawdled on the ball to allow Emiliano Buendia to dispossess him and set up goal machine Teemu Pukki.

New summer-signing Rodri pulled a late goal back with a shot from the edge of the area, but Norwich held on for a famous victory.

"It was a good game, they arrived [at goal] three or four times and we conceded bad goals," City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports.

