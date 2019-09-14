Breaking News

Norwich stuns defending Premier League champion Manchester City

By Matias Grez, CNN

Updated 3:15 PM ET, Sat September 14, 2019

Norwich top scorer Teemu Pukki celebrates after scoring his team's third goal against City.

(CNN)Defending Premier League champion Manchester City was stunned by newly-promoted Norwich, losing 3-2 on a thrilling evening at Carrow Road that the 27,000 spectators in attendance will likely never forget.

Two goals in the first 10 minutes of the first-half from Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell gave Norwich a healthy lead inside half an hour, before Sergio Aguero scored just before half time to give the visitors hope.
However, that hope was soon extinguished, thanks a defensive howler from Nicolas Otamendi, who dawdled on the ball to allow Emiliano Buendia to dispossess him and set up goal machine Teemu Pukki.
New summer-signing Rodri pulled a late goal back with a shot from the edge of the area, but Norwich held on for a famous victory.
