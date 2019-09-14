Neymar's day: Booed for 90 minutes, then a stunning winning goal

(CNN) After a tumultuous offseason, Brazilian superstar Neymar made his season debut with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. He was met by raucous booing from the home fans in Paris before scoring a stunning, winning goal.

The 27-year-old Brazilian had not played in any of PSG's first four regular season matches as a transfer saga involving his old club Barcelona played out. The transfer window closed on September 2.

On Saturday fans booed almost every time he touched the ball.

But in stoppage time the star earned a little applause when he scored a goal-of-the-year candidate with a bicycle kick that kissed the left post before crashing into the net. But even as some cheered, others booed the striker.

🔥 NEYMAR.

🔥 IS.

🔥 BACK.



Unbelievable goal from @neymarjr breaks the deadlock in stoppage time. #PSGRSCA pic.twitter.com/A8T25e3mIO — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 14, 2019

PSG defeated Strasbourg 1-0 to stay undefeated in the French league.

