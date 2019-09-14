New Italian government lets migrant rescue ship dock after Salvini's departure

(CNN) In a sign that Italy's new government will reject the previous administration's hostile stance towards migrants, an aid ship carrying 82 people rescued from the Mediterranean has been granted permission to dock and let them disembark on Lampedusa , SOS Mediterranee, which operates the ship in partnership with MSF, and an Italian minister said on Twitter.

The vessel, called Ocean Viking, rescued 50 migrants from a shipwreck off the coast of Libya on September 8. It then took on more people rescued by another sailboat which did not have appropriate shelter for them in high seas, according to a statement by SOS Mediterranee.

🔴BREAKING The #OceanViking just received instruction from Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) of Rome to proceed to Lampedusa, Italy, which has been designated as Place of Safety for the 82 survivors rescued in two operations. pic.twitter.com/NKIw22dLZy

The move comes just days after a new Italian coalition government, comprised of the populist 5 Star Movement and the left wing Democratic Party, was sworn in.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was asked by the Italian President Sergio Mattarella to form a new government last month after Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing party League, pulled out of its coalition with the populist 5 Star Movement in an attempt to force snap elections, which he hoped to win given his recent surge in popularity.

Conte managed to reach an agreement between two different political forces, which diverge in views on many issues, including on the European Union. While the Democratic Party strongly supports it, the 5 Star Movement often criticizes it.