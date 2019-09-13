Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Stephen King's triskaidekaphobia – The number 13, and Friday the 13th in particular, scares even the horror master himself, Stephen King. He wrote a whole article about it for The New York Times in 1984.
Taylor Swift's lucky number – Contrary to popular perception, the number 13 has been very good to pop star Taylor Swift. "I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro," she told MTV News.
FDR's paraskavedekatriaphobia – President Franklin Delano Roosevelt wasn't a fan of the number 13. Biographer John Gunther wrote, "He hated Friday the 13th, he would never start an important trip on a Friday if he could help it, and he disliked sitting down with 13 at dinner," according to the Smithsonian.
Tiger Woods' lucky shirt – Ever wonder why Tiger Woods wears those bright-red shirts? It's not only because red is so obviously his color. "I've worn red ever since, since my college days basically, or junior golf days. Big events on the last day. I just stuck with it out of superstition, and it worked," he has said.
Keith Richards' favorite meal – Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards apparently has a jones for comfort food. He reportedly eats his favorite, shepherd's pie, frequently while touring and refuses to let anyone else break the crust before he gets a share. Stereophonics drummer Stuart Cable wrote in his memoir about learning this lesson backstage from Mick Jagger after dishing up a heaping helping of pie.
Serena Williams' shoelaces – Serena Williams has a particular way she ties her athletic shoes before each tennis match. The Grand Slam winner could be on to something.
Quentin Tarantino's writing ritual – Quirky auteur Quentin Tarantino has a series of writing rituals that set him up to pen Oscar-worthy material. He writes longhand with black and red pens in a series of specially purchased notebooks. "One of the great things about being a writer is it gives you complete license to have whatever strange rituals make you happy and productive," he told Reuters.
Heidi Klum's odd keepsakes – Supermodel Heidi Klum confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she carries a little bag containing her children's lost teeth for luck.