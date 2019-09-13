This 5-year-old is so obsessed with 'Up' that he made his 90-year-old great-grandparents dress up for a birthday photo shoot

(CNN) Elijah is a 5-year-old with an insane obsession to the Pixar movie "Up." So what could be better than having his great-grandparents dress up like their cartoon counterparts, Carl and Ellie, for a birthday photo shoot?

But the story behind the adorable photographs, which made the rounds on social media, is one of resilience in the face of adversity - and celebration.

Elijah's mom, photographer, Rachel Perman, was diagnosed with cancer right after the boy and his twin Emilee were born.

"I had fears if I would even get to see their fifth birthday. My oldest (Mikayla) was 5 at the time and I hated not knowing if I would get the same time with them that I got with her," Perman told CNN.

Now, five years later, Perman's cancer is in remission. So, for the twins' birthday, she wanted a special celebration.

