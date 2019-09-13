An iconic University of Tennessee rock was painted with an anti-Semitic message. It was covered up with words of love

(CNN) A landmark rock on the University of Tennessee campus has seen the spectrum of human nature this week.

The Rock is open for individuals and groups to paint with their own messages.

Earlier this week, Tennessee Volunteer fans painted it in tribute to a boy who'd been bullied for making his own fan T-shirt. But then, someone painted over it with a message saying "Jews did 9-11," CNN affiliate WATE reported.

The university's chapter of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity chapter posted an image of the anti-Semitic comment scrawled on the rock.

"It's time something is done about this. Our chapter stands against hate of all forms, and simply want action to be taken," the chapter wrote on its Facebook page.

Read More