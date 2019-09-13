An old telephone pole says goodbye with a touching farewell letter. That's right, a utility pole

(CNN) A telephone pole in Philadelphia got Twitter users teary eyed on Thursday after a farewell letter was found stapled to its grizzled, worn-down exterior.

The wooden pole, which stood for years on the corner of 3rd and Federal in the southeast corner of Jefferson Square, was selected to be retired and replaced.

Now, it was time to say goodbye:

Good-bye

I just wanted to say it's been my pleasure to be your corner telephone pole for many years now. It looks like I'll soon be replaced. Probably by the young pole there on the ground.

