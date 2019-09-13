(CNN) A police officer has lost his job following an investigation into Confederate flags and Ku Klux Klan memorabilia on display in his home in Muskegon, Michigan.

Officer Charles Anderson was fired after a disciplinary hearing on Thursday afternoon, Muskegon City Manager Fred Peterson told CNN.

The Muskegon Fraternal Order of Police had "no comment other than Mr. Anderson is represented by a union and we have faith they will act in his best interest as he moves past this unfortunate situation," the organization told CNN in a statement on Friday.

"I feel sick to my stomach knowing that I walk to the home of one of the most racist people in Muskegon hiding behind his uniform and possibly harassing people of color and different nationalities," Mathis wrote online.

Anderson's wife, Racheal, told WOOD last month that he was not a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

"No, he's not, no, no," she said, adding, "He can't say anything right now, I wish we could because it would probably set a lot of things straight."

CNN has sought comment from Anderson, the Muskegon Police Officers Labor Council, and the Muskegon Police Department.