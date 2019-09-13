A driver intentionally drove his truck into an Ohio hospital ER, leaving 1 dead and 2 injured, police say

(CNN) One person is dead and two are injured after police say a man intentionally crashed his truck into the emergency room of an Ohio hospital Friday.

The driver of the truck is in custody and being treated for injuries, said Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Alex Lape. Charges are expected against the driver because there was no indication the driver attempted to brake.

"From all appearances, it looks like it was a deliberate act," Lape said.

The Diley Ridge Medical Center's ER in Canal Winchester, near Columbus, was full of patients at the time of the crash, according to Michael Englehart, the interim CEO of Mount Carmel Health System, which operates the hospital. The truck "is sitting inside the immediate area where you walk into the hospital," said Violet Township Fire Department Chief Mike Little.

Authorities tow away the pickup truck that crashed into the emergency room at Diley Ridge Medical Center.

Jason Boch told CNN affiliate WTTE-TV he was getting blood work done at the medical center when he saw the crash.

Read More