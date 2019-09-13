Apparent KKK recruitment flyers were found at a high school in Texas. Officials are investigating

(CNN) School authorities in San Antonio have launched an investigation after a student found what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan flyer in a bathroom.

The student found the flyer on Tuesday wedged between a soap dispenser and the wall in a bathroom at East Central High School in San Antonio, Texas . He sent a photo to his mother, who posted the image to social media.

That's how the school found out, Brandon Oliver, director of marketing and communications for East Central Independent School District, told CNN. The principal reached out to the mother that night, and the school opened an investigation the following day -- working with the East Central Police Department and federal agencies like the FBI.

A staff member then found a second identical flyer, also in a boys' bathroom.

The flyers depict a hooded figure dressed in KKK garb, holding a torch above his head while riding a horse and wearing KKK robes. It reads, "Save our land" at the top, with, "Join the Klan" across the bottom.

