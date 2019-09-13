Civil rights leader Juanita Abernathy dies at 87

(CNN) Civil rights leader Juanita Abernathy, whose influential role in the civil rights movement helped reshape America's cultural and political landscape, has died.

She was 87.

Abernathy died Thursday surrounded by family at a hospital in Atlanta, family spokesman James Peterson said. In a statement, her family described her as the "last remaining person who was actively involved from day one of the Montgomery bus boycott and the civil rights movement."

Coretta Scott King, left, and Juanita Abernathy leave the Birmingham jail after visiting their husbands.

The 1955 bus boycott was a protest against racial segregation on the public transit system in Montgomery, Alabama. She came up with a business plan for the boycott, which later became the model for the American civil rights movement, her family said.

She was married to Ralph Abernathy, a close friend of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a co-founder of the civil rights movement. During the 13-month bus boycott, the Abernathys' home in Montgomery was used as a meeting spot by King and other civil rights leaders. Her family became friends with King and his wife, Coretta Scott, and the men shared jail cells in their many arrests during the movement.

Read More