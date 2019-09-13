Houston police officer wounded, suspect fatally shot in gun battle

(CNN) A Houston police officer was wounded and a suspect fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire following a carjacking Thursday night, authorities said.

The 29-year-old officer was out of surgery and in stable condition, CNN affiliate KTRK reported.

Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted early Friday that "we are hopeful as to our officer's condition" and that the department would release more information later that morning.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in southeast Houston, leaving the five-year police veteran shot three times and one suspect dead, KTRK reported. Two other suspects were arrested and another remained on the loose.

Acevedo told the station the violence came after a carjacking by the suspects. The 2003 Chevy Tahoe the four suspects took at gunpoint ran out of gas and they abandoned the vehicle, the station reported.

