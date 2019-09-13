In his final days, a Vietnam vet at a VA facility was twice found covered in ants, daughter says

(CNN) An Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam and was living his final days at a US Department of Veterans Affairs assisted-living facility was twice found covered in ants and photos show scores of bites on his body, his daughter said Thursday.

Laquana Ross said her father, Joel Marrable, died Saturday at the Eagles' Nest Community Living Center in the Atlanta VA Medical Center.

Ross said she is not upset with the VA over the ants, but wants her father's story to prompt change.

"Maybe this can move the needle and improve the process," she said. "The VA is busy. They have a lot of patients and huge needs they have to address."

The Atlanta VA Health Care System said it "always strives to provide Veterans with the very best health care available. When we don't meet that standard, we hold ourselves accountable," in a statement to CNN.

