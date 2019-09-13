Teenager died after eating burger despite telling staff about his allergy, coroner rules

London (CNN) A teenager who died after eating a birthday meal at British burger chain Byron had told staff about his allergy to dairy, but was misled into thinking his order was safe to eat, a coroner has found.

Owen Carey, who was celebrating his 18th birthday at the restaurant in 2017, told waiting staff about his allergies before ordering a fried chicken burger coated in buttermilk at a London branch of the restaurant.

But he was reassured by the menu and told the burger was suitable, the UK's Press Association (PA) reported.

Carey suffered an allergic reaction soon after eating it and died within an hour.

"The deceased made serving staff aware of his allergies. The menu was reassuring in that it made no reference to any marinade or potential allergenic ingredient in the food selected," coroner Briony Ballard concluded in a written statement, read at Southwark Coroner's Court during an inquest on Friday.

