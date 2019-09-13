Breaking News

FDA takes major step toward approving first peanut allergy treatment

More than 50 million people in the United States suffer allergies each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Snacking on nuts during the first year of life may reduce the risk of a nut allergy in children, studies show. Previously, parents of high-risk children had been advised to delay their introduction of peanuts.
Some studies have linked certain objects or behaviors to the possible reduction of allergy risk. One new paper, for instance, suggests that children who suck their thumbs or bite their nails may have reduced risk of developing allergies.
Many medical authorities, such as the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, recommend breast-feeding, as breast milk provides important vitamins and nutrients to an infant. Some research shows that breastfeeding for at least four to six months may strengthen a baby's immune system and, as a result, be helpful in avoiding allergies.
Children's risk for developing allergies and asthma may be reduced when they are exposed to a pet, such as a dog or cat, in the household early in infancy. Researchers suspect that early exposure to certain pet allergens or bacteria might strengthen the immune system.
Research suggests that exposure to air pollution during the first year of a child's life increases the risk of developing allergies to food, mold, pets and pests. Therefore, fresh air might help in avoiding sensitivity to allergens.
What a woman eats during pregnancy may reduce allergy risk in her child. Some studies show that a diet rich in vitamin D, such as milk, eggs or mushrooms, is associated with a reduced risk of the baby developing allergies.
(CNN)The US Food and Drug Administration's Allergenic Products Advisory Committee on Friday voted in favor of approving a treatment for peanut allergies in children.

The drug Palforzia is designed to minimize the incidence and severity of allergic reactions in people from ages 4 to 17 with peanut allergies.
While the advisory committee has voted in favor of the treatment, the FDA will make its final approval by January. The agency frequently follows the lead of the advisory committee. If approved, this will become the first FDA approved treatment for peanut allergy.
There's new advice to prevent food allergies in children
"We are very pleased that the FDA Allergenic Products Advisory Committee has voted in support of Palforzia," said Jayson Dallas, CEO of drug manufacturer Aimmune Therapeutics. This recommendation recognizes the urgent need for patients to have a treatment option for their potentially life-threatening allergy."
    More than 3 million Americans are allergic to peanuts and tree nut allergies. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says that more than 2.5% of American children are allergic to peanuts.
    Peanut allergy is one of the most common food allergies in US children. If children who are allergic to peanuts are exposed to them, they may experience an array of symptoms including cramping, indigestion, diarrhea, shortness of breath, tightness of breath, hives and swelling.