FDA takes major step toward approving first peanut allergy treatment

(CNN) The US Food and Drug Administration's Allergenic Products Advisory Committee on Friday voted in favor of approving a treatment for peanut allergies in children.

The drug Palforzia is designed to minimize the incidence and severity of allergic reactions in people from ages 4 to 17 with peanut allergies.

While the advisory committee has voted in favor of the treatment, the FDA will make its final approval by January. The agency frequently follows the lead of the advisory committee. If approved, this will become the first FDA approved treatment for peanut allergy.

"We are very pleased that the FDA Allergenic Products Advisory Committee has voted in support of Palforzia," said Jayson Dallas, CEO of drug manufacturer Aimmune Therapeutics . This recommendation recognizes the urgent need for patients to have a treatment option for their potentially life-threatening allergy."

More than 3 million Americans are allergic to peanuts and tree nut allergies. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology says that more than 2.5% of American children are allergic to peanuts.

