Walmart is taking $50 off the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

It's iPhone preorder day, and there are a couple places you'll be able to secure your new Apple device. But if you're looking to save right out of the gate, Walmart might be your best bet.

Right now, Walmart is taking $50 off the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Which means you'll be able to save on Apple's brand new iPhones, even if you decide to buy on day one.

Here's a rundown of the prices on different models: The 64GB iPhone 11 is $649 from $699, the 64GB iPhone 11 is $949 from $999 and the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro is $1,049 from $1,099. You can pre-order online for delivery or in-store pickup. Keep in mind though shipping dates do tend to slide given the popularity.

Walmart also gives you the option to lease the iPhone with monthly payments or pay for the iPhone at full price. You'll also be able to shop accessories like AirPods, official Apple cases and much more to compliment your new iPhone.

