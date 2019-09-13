5 trends we spotted at NYFW and where you can get them

September is like the January of fashion, with next year's trends debuting on the catwalk first at New York Fashion Week and then in London, Milan and Paris. While the upcoming season's looks may be on display on the runways, it's the current season's biggest trends that can be spotted outside the shows. Attendees -- who include celebs, editors, A-listers, and influencers -- show up dressed in their best looks and hottest designer duds, showcasing the of-the-moment trends that will soon dominate shoppers' Instagram feeds, stores, and online retailers' inventories.

If you're looking to get ahead of fall's biggest trends, we've picked out five of the biggest ones spotted at New York Fashion Week and shared where to shop them for less. We're talking luxe leather (and faux leather!), bright pops of unexpected colors, gold chain necklaces layered to perfection -- and more.

Scroll down to shop our top fall trend picks and get ready for your most stylish season yet.

Leather (and faux leather)

While leather and faux leather accessories have reigned forever, the luxurious material is making waves this fall as it's worn from head to toe. Think Matrix-inspired leather blazers and jackets, utility-style leather dresses, and of course leather trousers and pants. Basically, the more leather (and faux!) the better.

Our picks:

BlankNYC Snap Front Faux Leather Midi Skirt ($88; nordstrom.com)

Mango Structured Lapels Blazer ($79.99; mango.com)

Pixie Market Burgundy Leather Balloon Sleeve Top ($109; pixiemarket.com)

Pops of color

When it comes to autumn, dark, sultry colors usually come to mind. But this season, bright pops of color -- even hues as bold as neon -- are being spotted. Mixed with other trendy patterns and textures, bright blue booties, a neon green shoulder bag, or a hot pink sweater can be a fun and uplifting way to add contrast to your fall looks.

Our picks:

OPT Women's Pheme Dress ($125; amazon.com)

Studio 33 Women's Woke Newbie Mini Baguette Bag ($78; amazon.com)

H&M Short Mock-Turtleneck Top ($12.99; hm.com)

Stovepipe boots

We love our classic Chelsea boots, our sexy over-the-knee boots, and our trendy Western-inspired booties, but this fall it's all about the stovepipe boot. Structured and hitting just at the knee, the stovepipe boot looks fabulous with maxi dresses, skirts, jeans, trousers and just about anything else you style it with -- especially in a bold hue or animal print.

Our picks:

Sam Edelman Raakel Knee High Boot (starting at $224.95; nordstrom.com)

Jeffrey Campbell Entuit Tall Boot ($255; shopbop.com)

Schutz Maryana Boot ($290; zappos.com)

Oversized Blazers

Take a cue from the boys this fall and add an oversized blazer to your wardrobe. Menswear-style fashion has been on the rise over the past few seasons, and this year, suiting, bold shoulders, and tailored trousers are at the top of the fall trend list. Trade in your fitted blazer for a roomier, boxy, oversized style and pair it with a cute crop top, paper bag waist trousers, and lace-up stilettos. If an oversized blazer feels too big, cinch the waist with a stylish belt.

Our picks:

Topshop Camel Stripe Double Breasted Blazer ($125; topshop.com)

Stelen Paula Oversized Blazer ($118; needsupply.com)

Madewell Caldwell Plaid Double Breasted Blazer ($168; nordstrom.com)

Petite Studio Bennet Jacket ($239; petitestudio.com)

Layered gold chain link necklaces

Dainty, layered gold pendant necklaces were a major trend this past spring and summer, but that gorgeous jewelry style is morphing into a bigger and better iteration for fall. Think chunky links layered with gold chains of every shape and size. It's a look that's versatile enough to dress up or down and will only get bigger come spring 2020.

Our picks:

BP. Hammered Disc & Chain Link Layered Necklace ($35; nordstrom.com)

Lilie & White Vintage Coin Pendant Necklace Gold-Layered Choker Necklace ($11.04; amazon.com)

ASOS Design Multi Row Necklace ($13; asos.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.