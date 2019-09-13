Jump on these Apple Watch Series 4 deals at Amazon and Walmart

After Apple's announcement of the Apple Watch Series 5 earlier this week, retailers are starting to discount Series 4 inventory. There's not a big difference between the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5, with the latter adding an always-on display and a compass.

With that in mind, the Series 4 is a more than capable smartwatch, so if you're in the market and find one at a price that fits your budget, you should jump on it.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) on Amazon.com

Amazon's current price cuts are similar to what they offered last week, with discounts on some case and band configurations, while others are left alone. With the exception of the GPS-only version of the 44mm Gold Aluminum with Pink Sand Sport Band that's marked down $70, Amazon has taken $50 off nearly every Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) on Amazon.com

The Cellular version of the Series 4 -- which, keep in mind, you'll need to pay a monthly service fee to your carrier to take full advantage of -- is seeing a wider range of discounts. The 40mm Gold Aluminum Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) with Pink Sand Sport Loop is $474, discounted $25. But for a Space Gray aluminum case with Black Sport Loop of the same size and connectivity, you're looking at $399, a $100 drop.

As always, when shopping on Amazon, make sure to click on the exact model you want and view the current price. Pricing varies, sometimes greatly, between the various models and configurations.

Apple Watch Series 4 on Walmart.com

Walmart is discounting select Series 4 models by $100. For example, the 40mm GPS + Cellular with a sports band is down to $399, originally $499. Walmart lists black, gold, and silver as color options, but just a few minutes after we found the deal, gold and silver sold out.

The larger 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular is marked off $100, down to $429 and has all available colors in stock, although the gold model is marked as "Only 1 left!"

The Series 4 offers practically the same features as the Series 5. It will run WatchOS 6, which launches on Sept. 19, and includes the ECG app for detecting irregular heartbeats -- just like the Series 5.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.