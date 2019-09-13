Here's your guide to preordering the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Preorder time is almost upon us. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will be available for preorder at 8 a.m. EST today. Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max comes in four colors —- Midnight Green, Silver, Space Gray and Gold — and three storage sizes.

The 11 Pro comes in 64 GB for $999, 256 GB for $1,149 and 512 GB for $1,349. The larger 11 Pro Max comes in 64 GB for $1,099, 256 GB for $1,249 and 512 GB for $1,449. You'll also receive EarPods with a Lightning connector, a Lightning to USB-C cable and an 18-watt power brick. This is the first time Apple is including a fast charger in the box.

Here's where you can preorder the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max:

Walmart — You'll save $50 off all models of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max when you preorder from the online store.

Sam's Club — You'll score a $200 gift card to Sam's Club when you preorder the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (while supplies last).

Target.com

Bestbuy.com

Apple.com — Apple offers a variety of trade-in programs and the iPhone Upgrade Program.

You can check out our hands-on with the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max here. The 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, while the 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen. Both feature three cameras on the back — a 12 megapixel wide, a 12 megapixel ultra-wide and a 12-megapixel telephoto. The front has a 12-megapixel True Depth Sensor that powers Face ID. It's also powered by the A13 Bionic chipset and is running iOS 13.

Preorders start today and both phones land on Sept. 20.

Bookmark us and follow us on Instagram and Facebook for our continuing coverage of Apple's new products for 2019.