Here's how to snag the best deals when you preorder the iPhone 11

It's nearly time. Preorders for Apple's iPhone 11, which was announced on Tuesday, kick-off at 8 a.m. EST today. And yes, the new iPhone 11 starts at $699 for a 64 GB model in your choice of six colors.

You can pick from white, black, green, yellow, purple and red for the iPhone 11, which comes in three sizes: 64 GB for $699, 128 GB for $749 and 256 GB for $849. It will be available in an unlocked variant or locked to a carrier, and here are also varying lease programs and trade-in offers. The iPhone 11 comes with EarPods with a Lightning Connector, a Lightning to USB-A cable and a 5-watt power brick.

Here's where you can preorder from:

Walmart — You'll save $50 off all models of the iPhone 11 when you preorder from the online store.

Sam's Club — you'll score a $200 gift card to Sam's Club when you preorder the iPhone 11(while supplies last).

Target.com

Bestbuy.com

Apple.com — Apple offers a variety of trade-in programs and the iPhone Upgrade Program.

We've already gone hands-on with the iPhone 11, and you can check that out here. But to recap, the iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Crystal Display, a True Depth Sensor on the front for Face ID, the A13 Bionic chipset, dual cameras on the back (a 12-megapixel wide and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide) and all-day battery life.

Preorders start today for the iPhone 11, which launches on Sept. 20.

