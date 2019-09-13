Here's your preorder guide for everything Apple announced this week

We're just four days from Apple's big "By Innovation Only" on Sept. 10 event, where the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled the 7th Generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 5, and of course, three new iPhones ---- the 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

And you're probably wondering: When can I get my hands on them? CNN Underscored is here to break down when and how to preorder the latest from Apple. The good news is that you can preorder everything now, but shipping dates will vary.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

All three of Apple's 2019 iPhones will land on Sept. 20. Apple, along with Walmart, Sam's Club, and even Amazon, are taking preorders of both unlocked and locked-to-carrier versions of the iPhone.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Crystal Display, dual cameras on the back and the A13 Bionic chipset. It comes in three sizes: 64 GB for $699, 128 GB for $749 and 256 GB for $849. And in your choice of white, black, green, yellow, purple and red. You can see our hands-on with the iPhone 11 and read our preorder guide here.

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively. There are three cameras on the back and the Pro models are powered by the A13 Bionic chipset with a bountiful amount of RAM. The only way to get the new midnight green color is to go with a Pro model, although you can also pick from silver, space gray or gold. iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 for 64 GB, $1,149 for 256 GB and $1,349 for 512 GB. The larger 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099 for 64 GB, $1,249 for 256 GB and $1,1449 for 512 GB. We went hands-on with the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max and check out our preorder guide here.

Here's where you can preorder:

Apple Watch Series 5

Series 5 isn't the biggest update to the Apple Watch, but it brings a larger screen with a bunch of new technology that enables an always-on mode. It still comes in two sizes (40 millimeters and 44 millimeters) and with either just GPS or GPS + Cellular. You can check out our hands on with Series 5 and our preorder guide here. You can preorder the Series 5 now and it will ship on Sept. 20.

Here's where you can preorder:

7th Generation iPad

Apple increased the screen size and overall size of the entry-level iPad from 9.7 inches to 10.2 inches. It also has a faster processor, a smart connector on the side for a Smart Keyboard and keeps support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. It still comes in gold, silver or space gray, and offers both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations. Even better, it starts at just $329 and is up for preorder ahead of a Sept. 30 launch.

Here's where you can preorder:

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.