Rare Maori cloak pulled from auction after online threats and abuse

London (CNN) A small British auction house has withdrawn from sale a rare Maori cloak which apparently once belonged to a tribal chief, after receiving online intimidation and insults.

Burstow & Hewett, in the Sussex town of Battle, were subject to "the worst kind of threats," which they eventually reported to the police, according to managing partner Mark Ellin.

The firm and their clients who own the cloak -- traditionally referred to as a kakahu -- were subjected to a "barrage" of angry responses after a piece about the historic artifact aired on New Zealand TV last month.

Steve and Mary Squires discovered the garment -- made from hand-woven flax and cotton with a dyed geometric border -- at the back of a cupboard last year, where it had stayed folded for "at least 100 years," according to Mary. As such, its bright colors are almost as good as new.

What made it even more special was an attached handwritten note, which read: "Maori mat worn by the Chief Rewi when peace was declared between Maoris and Europeans after the Battle of Orakau," according to a press release from Burstow & Hewett.

Read More