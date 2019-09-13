Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Happy little trees in a gallery, working towards a solution on concussions in the NFL and inside a carbon-negative country. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.
Meet the smoking-free, carbon-negative country that passes no law unless it improves citizens' well-being.
Break out the packing tape and moving boxes. The Italian region of Molise, a wild, beautiful but overlooked area, has announced it will pay people more than $27,000 to settle in one of 106 underpopulated villages.
The Federal Reserve recently started releasing a quarterly review of American wealth -- what people have and what they owe. It shows that over the past 30 years, the country has become much less equal.
The chief justice's move in the census citizenship dispute shows how he has become less predictable.
The safety standards of NFL helmets became a major talking point during the preseason. Now, the league has prioritized helmet safety with an investment of $3 million.
The exhibit is small and free of charge -- probably like the artist would have wanted it. Its title is a homage to Bob Ross' most famous catchphrase and painting mantra: "We don't make mistakes here, we have happy accidents."
Even in their diminished capacity, broadcasters offer many of the most-watched programs on television. So what looks appetizing on the fall TV menu, and what doesn't? Here's a quick breakdown.