(CNN) Happy little trees in a gallery, working towards a solution on concussions in the NFL and inside a carbon-negative country. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.

Meet the smoking-free, carbon-negative country that passes no law unless it improves citizens' well-being.

Break out the packing tape and moving boxes. The Italian region of Molise, a wild, beautiful but overlooked area, has announced it will pay people more than $27,000 to settle in one of 106 underpopulated villages.

The Federal Reserve recently started releasing a quarterly review of American wealth -- what people have and what they owe. It shows that over the past 30 years, the country has become much less equal.

The safety standards of NFL helmets became a major talking point during the preseason. Now, the league has prioritized helmet safety with an investment of $3 million.

The exhibit is small and free of charge -- probably like the artist would have wanted it. Its title is a homage to Bob Ross' most famous catchphrase and painting mantra: "We don't make mistakes here, we have happy accidents."