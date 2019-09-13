Breaking News

By Erica Hernandez, CNN

Updated 2:35 PM ET, Fri September 13, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The top 10 Democratic contenders debated last night. Here are 7 key takeaways, in case you missed it.
-- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt refers 12 cases of Catholic clergy sex abuse for prosecution.
-- Rocker Eddie Money, best known for the hits "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight," is dead at age 70.
    -- NASCAR rejected souvenir program ads from multiple firearms companies this summer. The racing organization is saying little to explain the shift.
    -- A British teenager died after eating a burger despite telling staff about his allergy, a coroner has found.
    -- A third person has died in Spain as extreme weather continues to sweep across the southeast part of the country.
      -- A pair of ancient skeletons, known as the "Lovers of Modena" because they were buried holding hands, were both men, scientists say.
      -- Brad Pitt surprised Ellen DeGeneres when he appeared on her show as an overenthusiastic audience member.