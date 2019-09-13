(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- The top 10 Democratic contenders debated last night. Here are 7 key takeaways, in case you missed it.
-- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt refers 12 cases of Catholic clergy sex abuse for prosecution.
-- Rocker Eddie Money, best known for the hits "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight," is dead at age 70.
-- NASCAR rejected souvenir program ads from multiple firearms companies this summer. The racing organization is saying little to explain the shift.
-- A British teenager died after eating a burger despite telling staff about his allergy, a coroner has found.
-- A third person has died in Spain as extreme weather continues to sweep across the southeast part of the country.
-- A pair of ancient skeletons, known as the "Lovers of Modena" because they were buried holding hands, were both men, scientists say.
-- Brad Pitt surprised Ellen DeGeneres when he appeared on her show as an overenthusiastic audience member.