Ghost crabs 'growl' from their stomachs, scientists find

(CNN) You wouldn't want to encounter an angry crab -- but as well as brandishing and snapping their claws, scientists have discovered that crabs can also "growl" in a show of aggression.

Researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California studied the ghost crab and found that it could produce a "rasping sound" by "grinding the teeth of the foregut."

This is the first example of an animal explicitly using their stomach to communicate, according to the researchers.

Many crustaceans have teeth in their stomachs which they use to grind food, but researchers discovered that the ghost crab -- ocypode quadrata -- was also using it to make noise and communicate.

Ghost crabs, also known as sand crabs, are a species of shore crabs found on the western Atlantic coast from the US to Brazil. Sandy or whitish in color, the crustacean has claws of unequal size, hairy legs and its back can reach 3.75--5 cm (about 1.5--2 inches) in length.

