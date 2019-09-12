The week in 27 photos

Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren shake hands before the start of the Democratic debate in Houston on Thursday, September 12. For the first time in this election cycle, all of the Democratic Party's top presidential candidates were able to debate one another on the same stage. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
A forensics team removes three bodies that were recovered from a collapsed church in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Saturday, September 7. At least 50 people are dead and hundreds are missing after Hurricane Dorian slammed into the islands earlier this month. The death toll is expected to rise as search crews comb through the rubble.Daniele Volpe/The New York Times/Redux
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a history class while visiting the Pimlico Primary school in London on Tuesday, September 10. The night before, British lawmakers rejected Johnson's second attempt to call a snap general election. Johnson had hoped a new national poll would break the current impasse in Parliament over Brexit.Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Apple CEO Tim Cook presents the new iPhone 11 Pro at an event in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday, September 10.Stephen Lam/Reuters
Emergency responders rescue crew members from a capsized cargo ship near Georgia's St. Simons Island on Monday, September 9. Everyone was saved from the vessel, which was carrying thousands of automobiles. Officials are still trying to determine what caused the ship to overturn.Sean Rayford/Getty Images
A man plays a tuba at a Hong Kong shopping mall where people gathered to sing a protest song on Wednesday, September 11.Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday, September 9.Evan Vucci/AP
Veterinarian Padet Siridumrong plays with his patient, Fah Jam, on Thursday, September 12. The Thai elephant was crippled by wire snares in 2017, but after two years of treatment she was ready to be turned over to a national park.Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters
This new portrait of Saturn, released on Thursday, September 12, was snapped by the Hubble Space Telescope.A. Simon/M.H. Wong/ESA/Hubble/NASA
Joseph Dowden, left, looks at Oliver Myers while pointing out Prince William, who was visiting a firefighters charity center in Chudleigh, England, on Monday, September 9.Ben Birchall/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Mourners line up outside a stadium in Mbare, Zimbabwe, where former President Robert Mugabe would be lying in state on Thursday, September 12. Mugabe died last week at the age of 95. He held office for over three decades before being deposed in a coup in 2017.Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
German Chancellor Angela Merkel climbs out of a transparent car during an auto show in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, September 12.Michael Probst/AP
People dressed up as characters from Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" line up at a bookstore in London to get a copy of her new novel, "The Testaments," on Monday, September 9.Dylan Martinez/Reuters
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laughs with Maria Isabel Bueso after Bueso testified at a House subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, September 11. Bueso, who has a rare genetic disease, was 7 years old when she left Guatemala and came to the United States to participate in a clinical trial. She had been granted relief from deportation due to her medical condition. But now she and some others have been left in limbo following a policy change revoking that relief.Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Hurricane Dorian evacuees wait in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, on Friday, September 6. They were headed for the country's capital of Nassau.Gonzalo Gaudenzi/AP
A woman takes a closer look at a William Blake painting during an exhibition at the Tate Britain art museum in London on Monday, September 9.Joe Maher/Getty Images
Presidential candidates take the stage for the Democratic debate in Houston on Thursday, September 12. The candidates, from left, are US Sen. Amy Klobuchar; US Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; US Sen. Bernie Sanders; Former Vice President Joe Biden; US Sen. Elizabeth Warren; US Sen. Kamala Harris; businessman Andrew Yang; former US Rep. Beto O'Rourke; and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Model Winnie Harlow is helped out of her boots during a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show at the Apollo Theater in New York on Sunday, September 8.Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looked through printed copies of her emails and sat at a replica of the Oval Office's Resolute Desk while visiting an art exhibit in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday, September 10. "Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the House GOP," she tweeted along with this photo. Clinton's use of private email servers during her tenure as secretary of state has long been a political talking point.From Twitter
A boy beats his chest while taking part in an Ashura procession in Kerbala, Iraq, on Monday, September 9.Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters
A kite in the shape of a whale is seen at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, September 8. The Festival of the Winds is Australia's largest kite festival.Jenny Evans/Getty Images
Relatives of missing Mexican college students listen to other parents speak at a news conference after they had a private meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday, September 11. Forty-three students from a teacher's college disappeared five years ago, and relatives complained Wednesday that progress in the case has been too slow. Rebecca Blackwell/AP
A sandstorm approaches the city of Aden, Yemen, on Wednesday, September 11.Nabil Hasan/AFP/Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks past honor guards after laying flowers at a monument in Botlikh, Russia, on Thursday, September 12.Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP
Members of China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's "Rite of Spring" during the International Contemporary Dance Festival on Tuesday, September 10. The performance took place at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters
A supporter of former Chilean President Salvador Allende places flowers outside the eastern entrance of La Moneda, the presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday, September 11. It was the anniversary of the country's 1973 military coup, when Allende committed suicide.Esteban Felix/AP
A man in New York walks by the Tribute in Light on the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks Wednesday. The columns of light represent the fallen towers of the World Trade Center. Andrew Kelly/Reuters