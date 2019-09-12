Another West Virginia VA hospital is under investigation, this time for sex assault allegations

(CNN) Federal investigators say they are checking allegations of sexual assaults at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia -- accusations the hospital says prompted it to fire someone.

The Department of Veteran Affairs inspector general's office is investigating allegations that sexual assaults happened at the Beckley VA Medical Center in Beckley, West Virginia, the office said Monday.

The Beckley medical center reported the sexual assault allegations to the inspector general on June 12, and it fired someone in connection with the accusations, facility spokeswoman Sara Yoke said Thursday.

Neither the inspector general's office nor the medical center have said who was fired, what that person's position was, when the assaults may have happened, or who may have been assaulted.

