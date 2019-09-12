Tennessee gives scholarship to boy bullied for his homemade T-shirt and welcomes him to the Class of 2032

(CNN) Most elementary school kids don't have their college plans firmed up, but the University of Tennessee super-fan who was bullied for his homemade T-shirt can mark that off of his list.

The university heard about what happened and sent him a box of Tennessee gear.

It also adopted the homemade UT logo as an official design and has pre-sold more than 50,000 shirts since it went on sale online

The university won't profit from the shirts: It is donating the proceeds to the charity Stomp Out Bullying

The school will pay for the boy's scholarship with money from other sources, the statement said.

School officials said the boy's mother "has expressed gratitude to the university and said the family has been deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring from people around the world."