Sacramento woman is hospitalized after using facial cream tainted with mercury

(CNN) A Sacramento woman has been hospitalized after using a facial cream tainted with methylmercury, the Sacramento County Department of Health Services said in a news release.

The woman is currently in a semicomatose state after using a Pond's-labeled skin cream she obtained through an informal network that imported the cream from Mexico, the health services department said.

"The mercury was not added by the Pond's manufacturer, but by a third party after purchase," the news release said.

Methylmercury can cause symptoms such as memory loss, anxiety, depression, headaches and tremors, the statement said.

The tainted product was used as a skin lightener and to remove spots and wrinkles, according to the statement.

