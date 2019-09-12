Ohio day care workers charged after 5-year-old endures 'extreme bullying,' police say

(CNN) Two employees of a day care in Ohio were arrested after failing to stop the "extreme bullying" of a 5-year-old girl in their care, police said.

Emma Dietrich, 31, and Joshua Tennant, 27, were charged Tuesday with child endangerment, according to a Columbus Police report.

A video of the August 13 incident at the Worthington Learning Center shows the two employees sitting at a table, watching as a group of students start "grabbing, pulling, dragging, swinging, and just 'bullying'" the girl, according to the police report.

Joshua Tennant

The girl "appears frightened and keeps her eyes closed or covered and attempts to curl up into a fetal position," in the video, the police report said.

When she tried to get away, the other children grabbed her and held her down, the report said.

