Parents allege fertility clinic impregnated mother with sperm of another man

(CNN) After having trouble conceiving on their own, a white couple opted for in-vitro fertilization and gave birth to a baby girl. When their daughter was a toddler, they grew concerned that she didn't look like them.

"When she was born, all my friends said, 'Oh, she looks Asian, she looks Asian,'" said Kristina Koedderich, the girl's mother. "We were cracking the jokes... but you just figure every baby, like, looks different when they're born."

For nearly four years, Koedderich and her now ex-husband Drew Wasilewski have been wondering who is their daughter's biological father.

Koedderich gave birth to her daughter in 2013. When the girl was about 2 years old, the mother said she noticed her daughter's features were different than hers. Then, strangers also began asking whether they had adopted her.

A DNA test in 2015 confirmed that Wasilewski was not related to the girl, the lawsuit says.

Read More